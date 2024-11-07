Israeli troops expand ground operation in northern Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has announced the expansion of its ongoing ground operation in the northern Gaza Strip to the town of Beit Lahiya.

The Kfir Brigade began operations in Beit Lahiya in the past day, after the IDF said it had prior intelligence, and evidence on the ground, of Hamas members operating there, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Some 3,000 Palestinians are estimated to be residing in Beit Lahiya. The IDF noted that it is enabling the civilian population to safely evacuate the town as the troops operate against Hamas.One soldier with the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion was seriously wounded during the fighting yesterday.Meanwhile, in northern Gaza’s Jabalia, the military says some 50 terror operatives were killed in the past day.

