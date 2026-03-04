Yandex metrika counter

Israel’s F-35 shoots down Iranian Yak-130 jet over Tehran

An Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet has shot down a Russian-made Iranian Yak-130 fighter aircraft over Tehran, IDF announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

According to IDF, the downing marks a historic milestone, as it is believed to be the first time an F-35 stealth fighter has shot down a manned fighter jet in combat.


