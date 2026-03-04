Israel’s F-35 shoots down Iranian Yak-130 jet over Tehran
- Middle East
Source: IDF
An Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet has shot down a Russian-made Iranian Yak-130 fighter aircraft over Tehran, IDF announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.
According to IDF, the downing marks a historic milestone, as it is believed to be the first time an F-35 stealth fighter has shot down a manned fighter jet in combat.
By Nijat Babayev