Israel’s F-35 shoots down Iranian Yak-130 jet over Tehran

An Israeli Air Force F-35I fighter jet has shot down a Russian-made Iranian Yak-130 fighter aircraft over Tehran, IDF announced on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

According to IDF, the downing marks a historic milestone, as it is believed to be the first time an F-35 stealth fighter has shot down a manned fighter jet in combat.

News.Az