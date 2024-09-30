Israel’s Gallant signals potential ground operation against Hezbollah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant indicated on Monday that Israel may be preparing for a ground operation against the Hezbollah militant group in southern Lebanon as tensions rise.

Addressing the 188th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade deployed in the north of Israel, Gallant said that “the elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not everything. We will use all the capabilities we have," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Gallant added that “if someone on the other side does not understand what these capabilities mean, it is all capabilities and you are part of this effort. We trust you to be able to accomplish anything."The conflict reached boiling point on Friday, when Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike on a command headquarters in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut.The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Monday that small Israeli army units have been entering into Lebanese territory in recent days to gather information and prepare a possible ground invasion, including entering into tunnels Hezbollah had dug near the border.Israel's defense ministry said Monday it was advancing with its project of installing extra protection around villages and kibbutzim near the border with Lebanon. The ministry said that 746 public shelters were renovated and prepared to be used if necessary.

