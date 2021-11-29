Yandex metrika counter

Issue of building railway, highway along Araz River resolved – Turkey’s Erdogan

The issue of building a railway and a highway along the Araz River has been resolved, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“The issue of the construction of a highway, part of which will pass through Armenia’s territory up to Turkey’s Igdir city is on the agenda,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan also reminded of Turkey’s initiative to create the 3+3 platform in the South Caucasus.

“This platform may include Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and in case of support – Georgia. This platform will become a sign of striving for peace in the region. There are positive steps in this sphere,” Erdogan added.


