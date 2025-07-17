Italy condemns Israel over deadly attack on Catholic Church in Gaza

Italy condemns Israel over deadly attack on Catholic Church in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly condemned Israel on Thursday following a deadly attack on the Catholic Holy Family Church in Gaza that resulted in the deaths of two women.

“Israeli raids on Gaza also hit the Holy Family Church. The attacks against the civilian population that Israel has been carrying out for months are unacceptable,” Meloni stated on social media platform X, News.Az reports.

The Italian premier emphasized that no military action can justify such attacks on civilians and places of worship.

This condemnation adds to growing international criticism as violence continues to escalate in the region.

News.Az