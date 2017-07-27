ITC ready to support Azerbaijan’s accession to WTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Trade Center (ITC) has expressed support to speed up Azerbaijan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), ITC Executive Director Aran

“Discussed WTO accession with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev and expressed ITC support to speed up process,” Gonzalez tweeted, according to Trend.

Currently, the next round of talks on Azerbaijan's accession to the WTO is underway in Geneva. The Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy FM Mahmud Mammad-Guliyev is participating in talks with the WTO Working Group, which will be held until July 28.

Azerbaijani government delegation is also taking part in multilateral talks to discuss issues of agricultural subsidies and bilateral talks with several WTO member countries, in particular the US, the EU, etc.

Azerbaijan launched negotiations with the WTO member states in 2004. As of today, the country has completed negotiations and signed protocols with Turkey, Oman, the UAE, Georgia and Kyrgyzstan. Azerbaijan is at the stage of signing protocols with China and Moldova.

Azerbaijan has had an observer status at the WTO since 1997.

News.Az

News.Az