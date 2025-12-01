Japanese ‘One Piece’ singer halted mid-show

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese pop singer Maki Otsuki was abruptly stopped mid-performance during a Shanghai music festival while performing the theme song for hit anime One Piece.

The interruption, attributed to “unavoidable circumstances,” comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between Beijing and Tokyo following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Fans criticized the cancellation as “rude” and “extreme,” while another Japanese artist, Ayumi Hamasaki, performed to an empty 14,000-seat stadium after her concert was canceled.

The incident highlights how cultural events have been impacted by geopolitical disputes, drawing reactions from social media and international observers.

