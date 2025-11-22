JD Vance outlines three conditions for any Ukraine peace plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said any peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine must meet three essential conditions, News.Az reports, citing a social media platform X.

Vance said a viable peace framework must:

Stop the fighting while preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty Be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine Maximize the chances of preventing a future return to war

He argued that criticism of the Trump administration’s developing peace plan either misunderstands its goals or misrepresents the realities on the ground.

Vance also questioned whether additional military and financial support alone could lead to Ukraine’s victory.

“There is a fantasy that if we just give more money, more weapons, or more sanctions, victory is at hand,” he wrote. “Peace won't be made by failed diplomats or politicians living in a fantasy land. It might be made by smart people living in the real world.”

The U.S. has recently drafted a new 28-point plan to end the conflict, developed by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff with support from Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

According to Axios, the proposal would require Ukraine to:

Withdraw from the Donbas region

Reduce the size of its armed forces

Give up long-range weapons

In return, Ukraine would receive security guarantees similar to those provided by NATO.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold a call next week to discuss the proposal. Media outlets report that Washington has set November 27 as the deadline for Kyiv to respond — a date Trump has publicly referenced.

On Nov. 21, Trump told reporters that Zelenskyy would need to either accept the agreement or continue fighting, stressing that winter conditions and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure make Ukraine’s situation more urgent.

In his own address that evening, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine faces a “difficult choice” and described the moment as one of the hardest in the nation’s history.

Axios reports that the peace proposal is being treated as a “living document,” meaning revisions are still possible. At the same time, EU leaders are working urgently on a separate plan viewed as more favorable to Kyiv, according to the Wall Street Journal.

