Jeep falls into valley in Armenia, soldier dies in hospital

A jeep fell into the valley, on Monday at 8:29am, on the Agarakadzor-Gnishik motorway in Armenia.

Driver Gevorg Kh., 19, and passenger Tigran S., 21, were rushed to Yeghegnadzor town hospital, where physicians had said the driver was in very critical condition, whereas the passenger—in moderate condition.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations that Gevorg Kh. later died in hospital.

He was a conscript.

News.Az

