Jewelry workshop opened in Baku

A regional workshop entitled "Jewelry art in the museum space: yesterday, today and tomorrow" has been opened Azerbaijan's Carpet Museum.

The event is co-organized by the National Committee ICOM-Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, the National Committee ICOM-Georgia, Dagestan Museum of Fine Arts named after P. S. Gamzatova, (Makhachkala, Russia), AzerTag reports.

The event brings together jewelers, designers, artists in precious metals and stones, jewelry brands, restorers, representatives of the security service of museums, marketing managers from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia.

The event will also feature exhibition and sale of jewelry.

News.Az

