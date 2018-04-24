Yandex metrika counter

Joint dinner of presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey held

On April 24, a joint dinner was held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, APA reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is on an official visit to Turkey.

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Turkey, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara to lay flowers at a monument to the national leader.

