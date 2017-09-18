Karamanukyan: Armenia loses to Azerbaijan in Uruguay

+ ↺ − 16 px

"There is an Azerbaijani embassy in Uruguay, but there is no Armenian embassy."

According to news.am, the due statement came from director of "Radio Arax" in Uruguay, journalist Diego Karamanukyan.

According to him, Baku has recently stepped up its activity in Uruguay, while the Armenian community in the country is in crisis, and its role is gradually weakening.

"In general, the community is experiencing a period of uncertainty. The active participation of the Armenian community in the life of the continent is gradually decreasing, and the role of various kinds of organizations is increasingly limited. Time abroad works against the Armenian diaspora and dictates its terms," Karamanukyan explained, adding that this is manifested in the reduction in the number of Armenian schools and organizations in the country.

News.Az

