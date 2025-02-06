Kazakhstan and Jordan aim to boost mutual trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, met with Hamzeh Mahmoud Yousef Al-Omari, the Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Kazakhstan, as reported by the Kazakh MFA press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

Particular attention was given to the intensification of efforts to develop mutual trade. In this context, the results of the 5th session of the Kazakhstan-Jordan Intergovernmental Commission were noted.

The diplomats also expressed their appreciation for multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations and exchanged views on current issues on the global agenda.

At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors reviewed the schedule of mutual visits and events at the highest and high levels planned for this year.

