+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev oversaw a large military parade in Astana to mark Defender of the Fatherland Day and commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in the Second World War.

More than 4,000 personnel from all branches of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces took part in the event, which showcased over 200 units of military equipment and weaponry, including 66 aircraft and helicopters, News.Az reports citing Defence Blog.

The event highlighted both Kazakhstan’s military heritage and the modernization of its current defense capabilities. According to official reports, this year’s parade featured, for the first time, a mechanized column including the Buk and Tor surface-to-air missile systems, alongside new wheeled combat vehicles such as the Barys, Alan, Aybar, Taymas, and Terrex.

In addition to traditional hardware, the parade demonstrated Kazakhstan’s growing investment in unmanned and robotic systems. Specialized vehicles equipped with mine-disposal robots were displayed, signaling a shift toward automated support operations.

Military representatives also unveiled next-generation combat vehicles, unmanned boats, and drone platforms, which are expected to be produced domestically by Kazakhstan’s defense industrial base.

The air segment of the parade included flyovers by an A400 military transport aircraft, the L-410 light passenger aircraft, and the B-300 maritime patrol aircraft, underscoring the expanding role of aviation in the country’s defense strategy.

In a statement delivered during the event, President Tokayev praised the professionalism and discipline of the Armed Forces, emphasizing Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening its national defense and maintaining regional stability.

Defense observers note that the parade not only celebrated past victories but also served as a message of readiness and modernization amid evolving regional security dynamics.

As noted by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense, the annual parade continues to serve as both a tribute to historical sacrifices and a platform to demonstrate the country’s current and future defense capabilities.

News.Az