Kazakhstan leads International Fund for saving Aral Sea

As of early 2024, 1.9 billion cubic meters of water have been delivered to the North Aral Sea, increasing its total volume to 22 billion cubic meters, News.Az reports citing The Times of Central Asia.

This announcement was made by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov at the first meeting of the Board of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) on September 18, attended by delegations from Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan ( as an observer country).The IFAS was established in 1993 to unite efforts by participating countries to mitigate the negative impact of the Aral Sea’s desertification on the natural environment and the region’s population.Discussions focused on progress on two large-scale projects: a program to assist the Aral Sea basin countries, and the Regional Environmental Protection Program for Sustainable Development in Central Asia, which aims to develop the principles of green economy and adaptation to climate change.The meeting commended Kazakhstan’s commitment to working in close cooperation with other Central Asian states on preserving the Aral Sea and approved plans for work to be undertaken by the IFAS under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairmanship from 2024-’26.“At the height of this year’s irrigation period, up to 80 cubic meters of water per second flowed into the sea along the Syr Darya River, compared to only six cubic meters per second last year. In recent years, the volume of water in the North Aral Sea has been decreasing, but since the beginning of 2024, it has increased again and reached 22 billion cubic meters,” stated Nurzhigitov. ” To ensure a further increase – we are strengthening water diplomacy and developing the second phase of the North Aral Sea conservation project.”The North Aral Sea, the portion of the former Aral Sea fed by the Syr Darya River, split from the South Aral Sea in 1987–’88 when water levels dropped due to water diversion for agricultural use.According to the Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources, 75% of the flow of the Syr Darya River comes from Kyrgyzstan, 20% from Uzbekistan, and 5% from Kazakhstan.

