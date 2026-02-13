Kazakhstan's KMG boosts oil, gas condensate production by 10 pct in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) produced 26.2 million tons of oil and gas condensate in 2025, up 10 percent year on year, the company's press service said Friday.

KMG's refineries processed 17.5 million tons of crude oil last year, while the output of light petroleum products reached 13.6 million tons, 1.2 million tons higher than in 2024, said KMG Chairman Askhat Khassenov, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

KMG is currently focusing on the geological exploration of deep and underexplored areas. In 2025, the drilling of eight exploration wells was completed, and another 24 wells are planned by 2029, with the total investment amount expected to exceed 900 million U.S. dollars, Khassenov said.

News.Az