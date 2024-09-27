+ ↺ − 16 px

The night of September 27 was eventful for both sides of the conflict. Russian drones "Geran" continued to strike targets in the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa, Izmail, and Reni. During the day, Russian forces launched hypersonic "Kinzhal" missile strikes on the military airfield in Starokostiantyniv. According to reports, the target of the strikes was believed to be hangars housing F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, a facility with Ukrainian drones in Zaporizhzhia was reportedly hit by high-precision aviation bombs targeting the "Motor Sich" company.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing to fend off Ukrainian drone attacks on their territory. On the night of September 27, six enemy UAVs were destroyed near Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostov region. Despite the falling debris causing a grass fire, emergency services swiftly extinguished the flames.Active fighting persists in the Kursk region. Russian troops advanced in the area of the village of Plekhovo, successfully repelling several Ukrainian counterattacks, each involving up to a company of personnel. On other fronts, particularly in the Glushkovo area, Russian forces thwarted attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through to the village of Vesyoloye.In Donbas, on the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces continue to push towards Mirnograd. Significant parts of Nikolaevka have already been secured, and assault operations continue in Krasny Yar, where Russian troops are advancing toward the center of the settlement. In Vuhledar, one of the most heated spots, Russian assault groups have occupied several houses in the eastern part of the city. The western part of Vuhledar remains under intense air and artillery bombardment.The front line on the Vremivka sector has also become more active. Russian forces advanced north of Staromayorske, securing positions along a 4.5 km stretch.However, there are still security threats on Russian territory. In the Belgorod region, near the village of Grafovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a tractor hit an explosive device while working in a field, injuring the tractor driver. In the Shebekinsky district, the villages of Belyanka and Bezludovka came under shelling, and in the village of Murom, a private house caught fire after an FPV drone attack.A particularly tragic incident occurred in Donetsk. In the Petrovsky district, during the extinguishing of a fire after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a second strike was delivered near a fire truck, injuring six firefighters, highlighting the severity of the situation in this area.

News.Az