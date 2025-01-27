+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian-Ukrainian war continues to escalate, with heavy clashes and military operations reported across various fronts during the past week. Below are the key events that shaped the conflict between January 20 and January 26, 2025, News.az reports citing ICW .

On January 20, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Russian forces had suffered over 434,000 casualties since the beginning of the conflict. The high number underscores the heavy toll the prolonged war has taken on Russian forces.Between January 24 and 25, Russian forces conducted offensive operations in multiple areas, focusing on the Borova direction, Chasiv Yar, and western Zaporizhia Oblast. Attempts to seize strategic locations such as Kopanky were reported but did not result in confirmed territorial gains. Ukrainian resistance in these regions remains steadfast, with Western military aid playing a crucial role in bolstering defenses.Russian forces intensified their air assault during this period, launching drone and missile strikes across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and neutralized many of these strikes, successfully downing several drones and missiles. These attacks, while causing some localized damage, have not resulted in significant strategic advantages for Russia.Russian military bloggers have claimed minor advances on January 25, but these assertions remain unverified by independent sources. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reported notable success in destroying several Russian airborne infantry fighting vehicles near Chasiv Yar, highlighting their ongoing efforts to repel Russian offensives.The intensity of the conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides engaged in fierce battles across multiple fronts. Ukrainian forces, supported by consistent Western aid, continue to demonstrate resilience, slowing Russian advances and maintaining defensive positions.The situation remains fluid, with developments on the ground and in the air shaping the course of the war.

