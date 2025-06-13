Khamenei threatens Israel with harsh response
Photo: Reuters
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the nation, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
In an address to Nation Khamenei said that Israel attacked Iran in the morning.
He noted that Israel should now face "severe punishment."
Iran's Supreme Leader said that a number of commanders and scientists had been killed as a result of Israeli attacks.