Yandex metrika counter

Khamenei threatens Israel with harsh response

  • Middle East
  • Share
Khamenei threatens Israel with harsh response
Photo: Reuters

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the nation, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

In an address to Nation Khamenei said that Israel attacked Iran in the morning.

He noted that Israel should now face "severe punishment."

Iran's Supreme Leader said that a number of commanders and scientists had been killed as a result of Israeli attacks.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      