Kremlin aide accuses West of pressuring countries seeking to attend BRICS summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has accused the West of exerting pressure on countries wishing to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

"Of course, certain countries are being pressured," Ushakov said at a briefing, News.Az reports, citing TASS."The representation [at the BRICS summit], including African countries, is quite significant. So the facts speak for themselves. But pressure, of course, has not been avoided, and I think it will continue to be exerted," the Kremlin aide pointed out.According to Ushakov, "probably not all countries of the world are interested in the success of the Kazan summit." "This is quite obvious," he said.Russia is scheduled to hold the BRICS Summit in Kazan from October 22 to 24, 2024.During its BRICS presidency this year, Russia has said it will focus on "promoting the entire range of partnership and cooperation within the framework of the association on three key tracks – politics and security, the economy and finance, and cultural and humanitarian ties."

News.Az