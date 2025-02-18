Kremlin aide says Russia, US discuss rapprochement of positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of the rapprochement of positions between Russia and the US was raised during the talks between the two delegations, but it is difficult to say that it is taking place yet, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"It is still difficult to say that [the positions of Russia and the United States] are converging, but there was talk about it," he said, answering a corresponding question, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The Russian and US delegations held talks in Riyadh that lasted four and a half hours.

Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz, and special envoy for the Middle East Stephen Witkoff participated in the negotiations on the US side.

