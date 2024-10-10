Kremlin denies claims on N. Korean troops’ involvement in Ukraine war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday dismissed media allegations regarding the involvement of North Korean troops in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Peskov described the allegations as ‘fake news’, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.Peskov stated, "It looks like another piece of fake news."His comments came in response to South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, who suggested that soldiers from North Korea might have been dispatched to Ukraine , interpreting this as part of the alliance agreement between Moscow and Pyongyang.The South Korean minister further claimed that some DPRK servicemen could have already lost their lives in Ukraine.

