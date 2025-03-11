Kremlin expects US to update Russia on outcomes of Jeddah talks with Ukraine

Washington will somehow brief Moscow on the outcomes of its Tuesday meeting with Ukrainian officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"A US-Ukraine meeting will take place in Jeddah today. The US, which is in search of ways to reach a peaceful solution, will keep us updated somehow," he said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We will let you know once it happens," the Kremlin spokesman added, particularly commenting on reports alleging that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff could arrive in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

