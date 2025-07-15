Kremlin reacts coolly to Trump’s Ukraine warnings; Some Russian officials more blunt

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin responded with icy restraint to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent warnings to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the conflict in Ukraine, suggesting Washington’s moves may encourage Kyiv to continue fighting rather than seek peace.

Trump, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in the Oval Office on Monday, announced new arms shipments to Ukraine and threatened steep secondary tariffs, up to 100%, on buyers of Russian exports if a peace deal is not reached within 50 days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the statements were serious and required careful analysis but suggested that Ukraine views such actions as a signal to prolong the war, not end it.

Meanwhile, senior Russian officials voiced blunt opinions. Former President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Trump’s stance as a “theatrical ultimatum,” while senior diplomat Sergei Ryabkov called ultimatums to Moscow unacceptable and futile.

Trump expressed frustration that Putin’s public talk of peace was often contradicted by Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and reaffirmed his aim to end the war, which the U.S. has financially supported with $350 billion so far.

Reports from the Financial Times revealed Trump privately encouraged Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory and even asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether Moscow could be targeted if long-range U.S. weapons were provided.

Despite Trump’s claim to be a “peacemaker,” his latest moves have intensified tensions. Putin, who ordered Russian forces into Ukraine in February 2022, has repeatedly stated peace talks are contingent on Russia’s terms.

In the meantime, Russia continues to highlight military advances and reports of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian soil.

The U.S. plans to enforce secondary sanctions, including tariffs, on countries purchasing Russian oil if peace is not achieved. Senators are backing legislation to authorize tariffs as high as 500% against nations aiding Russia, putting major buyers such as China, India, and Türkiye in the spotlight.

News.Az