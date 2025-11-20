Kremlin says Putin doesn’t use AI personally, but his staff does

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not personally use artificial intelligence tools, but the officials working for him do, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that AI systems are used behind the scenes to help filter and organize questions submitted by the public for Putin’s annual Q&A session, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Putin on Wednesday called for the creation of a national task force to coordinate Russia’s development of domestic generative AI models, describing the technology as essential for safeguarding the country’s sovereignty.

During the same event, an AI-powered robot performed a dance for Putin at an exhibition hosted by Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, showcasing the company’s latest technological advancements.

News.Az