Kyiv hit by massive missile strike: Six injured as rescue teams reveal destruction - VIDEO

The aftermath of the strike in the Pecherskyi district (Photo: Kyiv State Emergency Service)

Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine’s capital early Tuesday, damaging residential buildings across several districts and injuring at least six people.

Rescuers reported that the strikes once again targeted civilian areas, causing destruction to homes and critical infrastructure. The DSNS released images and video footage showing shattered apartments, collapsed walls, and emergency crews working through the wreckage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the Pecherskyi district, a 22-story residential building was hit around the 4th and 5th floors. The 4th, 5th, and 7th floors sustained significant damage. A fire that broke out on the 5th floor was quickly extinguished. One resident has been rescued so far, and emergency workers continue clearing debris as they search for additional victims.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a strike on a nine-story residential building damaged the 6th and 7th floors and sparked a fire that threatened to spread before being contained. Rescuers saved eight people from the building, while four more injured residents sought medical assistance on their own.

Elsewhere in the capital, another strike hit a two-story building, though no fire followed. In the Darnytskyi district, falling debris landed in an open area of the private sector and did not pose a threat to residents.

Emergency services emphasized that operations are ongoing as they work to remove rubble, assist the injured, and stabilize affected buildings. Authorities urged Kyiv residents to follow safety guidelines and monitor official updates.

Russian forces also carried out strikes across the wider Kyiv region during the night. In Bila Tserkva, a 14-year-old girl was injured and a multi-story residential building was damaged in the attack. The assault on the capital and surrounding region involved Shahed attack drones and various types of missiles.

News.Az