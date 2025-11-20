Kyiv repatriates remains of 1,000 soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received the remains of 1,000 people believed by the Russian side to be fallen Ukrainian soldiers, a government agency reported on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said law enforcement investigators and Interior Ministry experts will carry out the necessary examinations to identify the repatriated bodies.

The transfer was facilitated with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

News.Az