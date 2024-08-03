Kyrgyzstan's oil product imports from Uzbekistan rise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan imported 2,565 tons of oil products from Uzbekistan in the first five months of 2024, which is a 3.9 percent increase from the 2,468 tons imported in the same period of 2023.

Despite the increase in volume, the value of these imports fell by 20.7 percent year-on-year, from $2.149 million to $1.705 million, according to the country's Statistical Committee.Russia held the top spot as Kyrgyzstan's main oil product provider, delivering a whopping 270,948 tons during the period in question. Kazakhstan came in second with 42,953 tons, while Uzbekistan also made its mark.Overall, Kyrgyzstan imported 322,175 tons of oil products from January through May 2024, a substantial 84 percent increase from 174,760 tons in the same period of 2023. The total value of these imports surged nearly threefold, reaching $371.467 million, compared to $133.892 million in January–May 2023.Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $6.488 billion during the first five months of 2024, an 18.6 percent increase from the same period in 2023. Exports amounted to $1.046 billion, up 4.8 percent year-on-year, while imports grew by 21.7 percent to $5.442 billion.

News.Az