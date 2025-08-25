Lachin City Day to be marked with a grand celebration

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 26, the Ministry of Culture and the Special Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district will organize a grand ceremony to celebrate Lachin City Day for the third time.

The event, attended by officials, cultural figures and other guests, along with Lachin residents returning to their homeland, will feature a spectacular concert program with the participation of well-known Azerbaijani artists and artistic groups, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

In accordance with the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin in the East Zangazur region of Azerbaijan has been declared the CIS Capital of Culture for 2025.

News.Az