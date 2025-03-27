Lakers convert Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, waive Cam Reddish
The Los Angeles Lakers have converted two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard two-year NBA contract and waived forward Cam Reddish, the team announced Thursday.
Goodwin has emerged as a key reserve for the Lakers, earning the trust of head coach JJ Redick while on his two-way contract, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.
Goodwin has averaged 20.5 minutes, recording at least one offensive rebound in 18 of 19 contests played and is shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.
News.Az