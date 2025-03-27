Lakers convert Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, waive Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers have converted two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard two-year NBA contract and waived forward Cam Reddish, the team announced Thursday.

Goodwin has emerged as a key reserve for the Lakers, earning the trust of head coach JJ Redick while on his two-way contract, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Goodwin has averaged 20.5 minutes, recording at least one offensive rebound in 18 of 19 contests played and is shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

Goodwin, 26, participated in training camp with the Lakers but was limited to just one preseason appearance because of an injury. He was waived, joined the Lakers' G League outfit -- South Bay -- before rejoining Los Angeles on a two-way deal on Feb. 7.

In 19 NBA games this season, Goodwin is averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 47% overall from the floor. Before his time with the Lakers, he spent parts of two seasons with the G League's Capital City Go-Go during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. The Illinois native went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft following four collegiate seasons at St. Louis University (2017-21).

The Lakers agreed to trade Reddish, along with sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, to Charlotte ahead of the February NBA trade deadline for Hornets big man Mark Williams. That deal fell through a short time later over questions surrounding Williams' health, and Reddish and Knecht returned to the Lakers.

Reddish appeared in 33 games with eight starts this season, averaging 3.2 points and two rebounds.