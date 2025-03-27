Yandex metrika counter

Lakers convert Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, waive Cam Reddish

  • Sports
  • Share
Lakers convert Jordan Goodwin to standard NBA contract, waive Cam Reddish
Photo: Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have converted two-way guard Jordan Goodwin to a standard two-year NBA contract and waived forward Cam Reddish, the team announced Thursday.

Goodwin has emerged as a key reserve for the Lakers, earning the trust of head coach JJ Redick while on his two-way contract, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Goodwin has averaged 20.5 minutes, recording at least one offensive rebound in 18 of 19 contests played and is shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      