Landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly leaves another civilian injured

The statement said that Imanov Naghi Novruz oglu, born in 1963, suffered a leg injury after stepping on an anti-personnel mine in an uncleared area, News.Az reports.

The Khojaly district prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities urged citizens to follow safety guidelines, observe mine warning signs, and avoid unfamiliar areas.

Since the end of the Second Karabakh War in November 2020, as many as 383 people have fallen victims to landmines buried by Armenia in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Landmines, indiscriminately placed by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, are continuing to pose a threat to innocent people," the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan stated.

"Given the immense adverse humanitarian impact, and the fact that lingering landmine contamination represents a challenge to efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation, Azerbaijan counts on adequate political and practical support by the international community to its demining efforts," added the ministry.