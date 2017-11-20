Lavrov: Deadlock in US-Russia ties doesn’t affect cooperation on Karabakh settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

He noted that Russia, the U.S. and France have a common position on this issue.

Deadlock in some areas of relations between Russia and the United States does not affect cooperation in issue of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting at ADA University in Baku, APA reported.



He noted that Russia, the U.S. and France have a common position on this issue.



The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs meet with ministers and regularly visit the region, said Lavrov.



The Russian FM expressed hope that the Geneva meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia will contribute to the process of the conflict’s settlement.

News.Az

News.Az