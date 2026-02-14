Lawsuit challenges Trump golf course plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A legal battle has erupted in Washington after a non-profit group and two local residents sued the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump over plans to overhaul a historic public golf course in the capital.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, aims to stop proposed reconstruction work at East Potomac Park, including the East Potomac Golf Course — a site that has existed for more than a century and is widely used by the public, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the complaint, the redevelopment effort violates a congressional act from 1897, which states the land must be permanently preserved as a public park for recreation and enjoyment. The plaintiffs argue that major reconstruction would contradict the original legal purpose of the site.

The dispute comes after the administration moved to cancel a lease previously held by the National Links Trust (NLT), a non-profit that had been managing three public golf courses in Washington since 2020 under a 50-year agreement. The Interior Department said the lease was terminated because NLT allegedly failed to make required property investments and did not meet rent obligations.

NLT has strongly rejected those claims, saying it met its financial and investment commitments and that officials provided limited explanation before ending the lease. The lease cancellation opened the door for federal authorities to reshape management and development plans for the courses.

Since returning to office in January 2025, the Trump administration has pushed changes across several U.S. cultural and historical sites, including museums, parks, monuments, and arts institutions, arguing the moves are part of broader modernization and management reforms.

The Interior Department has declined to comment directly on the lawsuit, citing ongoing litigation. However, officials said they are committed to ensuring the golf courses remain safe, affordable, accessible, and enjoyable for visitors.

