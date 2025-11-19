Lithuania to reopen border with Belarus after balloon disruptions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania will reopen its border crossings with Belarus on Thursday, ending a temporary closure that was imposed due to airspace disruptions caused by smuggler-operated balloons, the government announced on Wednesday.

The Baltic state had closed the crossings last month after weather balloons from Belarus disrupted air traffic, including temporary closures at Vilnius Airport, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The balloons, reportedly used by smugglers to transport contraband cigarettes, prompted Lithuania to accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of failing to stop the activities, calling it a “hybrid attack.”

Recent weeks have seen a decline in air traffic incidents, with the last Vilnius airport closure occurring eight days ago. Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovic said, “The circumstances have changed, and the state border crossing limitations are no longer needed to ensure domestic security.”

Neighboring Poland has also reopened two border crossings with Belarus this week, which had been closed in solidarity with Lithuania.

Lukashenko criticized the closures, calling them a “crazy scam” and accusing Western countries of waging a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia. Lithuania, in turn, claims Belarus held around 1,000 Lithuanian-owned trucks at the border to prevent them from returning home.

