Lithuanian president honors January 20 martyrs in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda commemorated the martyrs of January 20, 1990, in a post on his X account, News.Az reports.

He wrote:

"Lithuania stands with Azerbaijan as the country today honours the sacred memory of innocent people who became martyrs during the Soviet aggression of January 1990. The Soviet aggression could not break the will of the Azerbaijani people. May their souls rest in peace."

Lithuania stands with Azerbaijan as the country today honours the sacred memory of innocent people who became martyrs during the Soviet aggression of January 1990.



The Soviet aggression could not break the will of the Azerbaijani people.



May their souls rest in peace.… — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) January 20, 2026

News.Az