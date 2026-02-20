London Stock Exchange launches first private share trade

+ ↺ − 16 px

The London Stock Exchange on February 20 completed the first transaction under the UK regulator’s new PISCES framework, marking a milestone in efforts to expand access to capital for private companies.

The deal involved the creation of an exchange-enabled investment structure designed to hold shares in Oxford Science Enterprises, an investment firm linked to Oxford University. The structure will allow shares to be traded through structured auctions on the exchange’s Private Securities Market, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The London Stock Exchange was the first institution to receive regulatory approval to operate a Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System (PISCES), a framework aimed at boosting market growth, unlocking private capital, and reducing company delistings in the UK.

Oxford Science Enterprises, valued at £1.3 billion ($1.75 billion), holds stakes in more than 100 companies across sectors including artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and life sciences.

PISCES is designed to help smaller or less mature companies gain investor exposure without undergoing a full initial public offering.

London Stock Exchange CEO Julia Hoggett said the transaction demonstrates how companies can use the new framework in innovative ways to access capital solutions tailored to their needs, with further activity expected in the coming weeks.

News.Az