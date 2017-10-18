Luxembourgian delegation says the anti-Azerbaijani campaign 'unfair'

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by former Luxembourgian MP Jacques-Yves Henckes, along with President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis Sahil Gasimov, is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Elmira Akhundova, Head of the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations, told APA that the guests had a number of meetings on Wednesday.



She said that the meeting with Head of Azerbaijan’s Delegation to PACE Samad Seyidov focused on the discussion of current Europe-Azerbaijan relations and the anti-Azerbaijan campaign being carried out by some western circles.



Seyidov accused some European politicians of taking an unfair position against Azerbaijan.



The Luxembourgian politician stressed that the purpose of his visit is to find out the reality and convey it to Europe.



“This campaign against Azerbaijan is unfair, which is exactly why I’m here today so that I can learn your realities and convey them to Europe,” he said.

According to Akhundova, Henckes is a well-known lawyer in his country.



“At the beginning of this year, the deputies of the friendship group from Azerbaijan visited Luxembourg and the flag of Azerbaijan was waving in the parliament of this country for three days. We are grateful to him for it. He was a member of Luxembourg’s Parliament for a long time. At present, he is the Honorary Vice-President of the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress,” she said.



During the meeting, President of the Congress of European Azerbaijanis Sahil Gasimov talked about activities of Azerbaijanis in Europe with local politicians and the Karabakh forum to be held in Brussels in the coming days.



The delegation will stay in Azerbaijan untill October 21. During these days, several official meetings will be held.

News.Az

News.Az