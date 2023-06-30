Macron administration will go down in France’s history as the weakest government - Azerbaijani MP

The anti-Azerbaijani remarks voiced by French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with the Armenian community in Marseille, especially with Murad Papazyan, known for his radical stance, show that the Macron administration will go down in France’s history as the weakest government ever, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani lawmaker noted that the French government keeps doing everything possible to receive the votes and support of the Armenian diaspora.

“We are not surprised that the Armenian diaspora uses the Macron administration as a manipulation tool. Because the most shameful power in France’s history is currently in the Elysée Palace,” MP Ganjaliyev said.

The lawmaker also pointed out that the French government had always turned a blind eye to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and the violation of the rights of over a million Azerbaijanis.

He added that the attacks on Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Paris and on the journalists of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV) in France encourage further hostile actions.

