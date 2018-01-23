Macron: It is extremely important to find a solution to the Karabakh conflict

Macron: It is extremely important to find a solution to the Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

"It is extremely important to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

According to Oxu.Az, French President Emanuel Macron made the due statement while speaking to journalists following the meeting with his Armenian counterpart.

Macron said that France is ready, together with Russia and the United States, to help resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"France is committed to its mission of an impartial conciliator in the dispute between the parties. Together with our Russian and American partners, we are ready to take any initiatives that can help resolve this conflict," he said.

Macron also noted that "this should be a bold manifestation of mutual concessions between the two countries." "I know that peace propaganda is extremely complex, and I want the meetings to have definite results," the French president said.

Macron stressed the importance of the meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Geneva, as well as the recent meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Krakow. The French president described this meeting as positive.

News.Az

News.Az