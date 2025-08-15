Yandex metrika counter

Macron, Zelensky agree to meet again after Alaska summit

Photo: Reuters

France’s President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, according to the French leader’s office, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Macron and Zelensky agreed to meet again after the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.


News.Az 

