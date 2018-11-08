Madat Guliyev: Under Ilham Aliyev’s wise leadership Azerbaijani flag to fly on all historical lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

He made the remarks Nov. 8 at an event in the State Security Service dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the State Flag of Azerbaijan and November 9 - the State Flag Day, Trend reports.

Guliyev noted that the state flag is a source of pride for every Azerbaijani citizen, an honor for the independent Azerbaijani state, adding that the flag plays a big role in formation of the patriotic spirit in young people.

He added that at the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the tricolor state flag, inherited from the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) and established for the second time in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in November 1990, is the official state symbol and one of the main factors of the unity of all Azerbaijani patriots and the national solidarity, ideology of Azerbaijanism.

It was noted that the flag squares and museums created under the direct leadership and with the participation of the Azerbaijani president in Baku and districts of the country, are a place of pride, manifestation of the national identity of citizens, whose hearts beat in unison with Azerbaijan.

November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.

