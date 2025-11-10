Magnitude 4 earthquake shakes Caspian Sea early morning
- Azerbaijan
Source: Reuters
A magnitude 4 earthquake struck the Caspian Sea early this morning, News.Az reports, citing the Republican Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan.
The tremor occurred at 2:13 a.m. local time. According to the center, the quake’s epicenter was at a depth of 72 kilometers.