Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk
- 21 Sep 2020 23:24
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck in Russia’s Siberian region of Irkutsk at 02:05 local times on Tuesday (18:05 GMT on Monday), Russia’s local emergency service said.
The epicenter of the quake was some 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Irkutsk, a city of more than 620,000 people, the emergency service said.
There were no reports of injured people or devastation, it said.
