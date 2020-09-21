Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk

  • Region
  • Share
Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck in Russia’s Siberian region of Irkutsk at 02:05 local times on Tuesday (18:05 GMT on Monday), Russia’s local emergency service said.

The epicenter of the quake was some 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Irkutsk, a city of more than 620,000 people, the emergency service said.

There were no reports of injured people or devastation, it said.

(c) Reuters

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      