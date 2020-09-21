Magnitude 5.9 quake strikes off Russian Siberian region of Irkutsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck in Russia’s Siberian region of Irkutsk at 02:05 local times on Tuesday (18:05 GMT on Monday), Russia’s local emergency service said.

The epicenter of the quake was some 74 km (46 miles) southwest of Irkutsk, a city of more than 620,000 people, the emergency service said.

There were no reports of injured people or devastation, it said.

(c) Reuters

