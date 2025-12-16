Malaysia PM Anwar to make special cabinet announcement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced he will make a special announcement regarding his government’s cabinet on Tuesday evening.

Anwar did not provide further details about the announcement but highlighted on social media that his administration will continue to focus on strengthening governance and implementing policies aimed at improving the well-being of the people and the nation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Observers will be watching closely for possible cabinet reshuffles or new appointments, which could signal shifts in Malaysia’s political landscape ahead of key policy decisions and upcoming national priorities.

News.Az