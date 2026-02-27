Manchester United reveal Amorim exit cost

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester United could pay out nearly £16 million ($22 million) following the dismissal of manager Ruben Amorim, according to financial details released by the club.

A filing submitted to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday outlined potential payments related to the managerial change. The disclosure came a day after United announced a £32.6 million profit in its second-quarter results through December 31, 2025, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Amorim’s 14-month tenure ended on January 5 after he publicly criticized United’s hierarchy. Five members of his coaching staff also departed Old Trafford alongside him.

The club described the dismissal as “an event that occurred after the reporting period.” It said a £6.3 million charge would be recorded for the write-off of related intangible assets, along with a £15.9 million provision representing the maximum potential settlement payable to Amorim and his staff. The final figure could depend on factors such as whether the 41-year-old secures another managerial role within a specified period.

United have also paid £6.3 million in compensation to Sporting CP, the amount still owed after hiring Amorim. In a previous filing in November 2024, United confirmed they paid Sporting £10 million to bring Amorim to Old Trafford as the successor to Erik ten Hag, whose own departure cost the club £10.4 million.

In total, Amorim’s appointment and exit could cost United as much as £37.3 million.

During his time in charge, Amorim won 25 of 63 matches and oversaw a 15th-place finish in the Premier League — the club’s worst campaign since relegation in the 1973/74 season. United were sixth in the league when he was dismissed, reportedly after a major disagreement with director of football Jason Wilcox shortly before his final match against Leeds.

Since then, caretaker manager Michael Carrick has guided United to fourth place with a run of five wins and a draw, reviving hopes of qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

