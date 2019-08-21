Marked increase in tourist flow between Mexico and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bilateral tourist flow between Mexico and Azerbaijan has markedly increased, Trend reports.

The number of Mexican tourists in Azerbaijan increased by 8.93 percent in 2018, and that of Azerbaijani tourists in Mexico by 19.06 percent. In general, the bilateral flow of tourists increased by 20 percent between 2014 and 2018.

Azerbaijani tourists choose Mexico City and Cancun as their main destinations. Having received more than 42 million visitors in 2018, Mexico has become the most visited country in the world. As such, 32 states of Mexico offer guests a wide variety of culture, adventure, recreation and sports, from desert landscapes in the north to beautiful beaches on the southern seaside.

The launch of the Istanbul-Mexico City-Cancun-Istanbul route by the Turkish Airlines in August 2019 will open up new opportunities for the tourist exchange between Azerbaijan and Mexico.

