Markram dismissed as South Africa reach 82-1 in second Test vs India

Markram dismissed as South Africa reach 82-1 in second Test vs India

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aiden Markram was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah after a solid start as South Africa reached 82-1 at the first break of the second Test against India on Saturday in Guwahati.

The world Test champions opted to bat, aiming to secure their first series win on Indian soil in 25 years, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Markram, who made 38, fell when he dragged a fuller delivery from pace spearhead Bumrah onto his stumps just before the interval. Left-handed Ryan Rickelton was at the crease on 35.

Play began 30 minutes earlier than usual due to early sunsets, with the session breaks reversed, resulting in tea being taken before lunch.

The openers started cautiously and Markram got off the mark on his 17th ball with a crunching cover drive for four off Bumrah.

The bowler nearly had his revenge next ball only for KL Rahul to drop a chance at second slip.

Bumrah covered his face in dismay with Rahul spilling a regulation catch on a pitch which looks good to bat on.

Spin was introduced in the 14th over with Washington Sundar given the ball as India rotated their bowlers in search of a wicket.

India are led by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after regular skipper Shubman Gill was forced out with the neck injury he suffered in the first Test.

South Africa, who recently drew 1-1 in Pakistan, are chasing a first series win in India since Hansie Cronje's team triumphed there in 2000.

They won the first Test by 30 runs at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

News.Az