Massive Russian strike cuts power across Kremenchuk and Horishni Plavni

A major Russian assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has left the city of Kremenchuk completely without electricity, authorities confirmed. The attack also caused significant power outages in nearby Horishni Plavni.



Mayor Vitalii Maletskyi said, “The enemy continues to strike Ukraine’s energy facilities. Power supply is completely out across our city. Municipal and emergency services are fully mobilized to respond.” Shelter points are being set up, and water, sewage, and heating systems are being maintained as best as possible during the blackout, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Volodymyr Kohut, head of the Poltava Regional Administration, reported that one person was injured and is receiving medical care. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced, and alternative transport is being deployed as electric services are down.

The strikes are part of a wider Russian drone and missile assault on Ukraine overnight, affecting regions including Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy. Authorities have urged residents to stay calm, conserve resources, and follow official updates.

News.Az