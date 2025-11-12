Medical training course for special forces begins in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A medical training course for special forces has begun in Azerbaijan with the aim of enhancing military personnel’s skills in providing first aid to wounded soldiers on the battlefield and in organising medical evacuation and medical services in combat conditions, News.Az reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the course at the Training and Educational Centre of the Azerbaijan Army, Special Forces Commander Major General Alakbar Jahangirov congratulated the participants on behalf of the Ministry of Defence leadership on Constitution Day, marked on November 12, and wished them success in the course.

During the ceremony, which was also attended by international specialists, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honoured with a minute of silence.

Following the opening ceremony, living facilities for personnel, educational premises, and modern medical equipment to be used during the training process were reviewed.

