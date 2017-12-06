Yandex metrika counter

Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers ended in Vienna

The meeting of FM Elmar Mammadyarov with participation of OSCE MG Co-Chairs with Armenian FM E.Nalbandian in Vienna is ended, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted, APA reports.

Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Chaufer (USA), Stefan Visconti (France) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk also attended the meeting. The ministers discussed efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

News.Az


